Either Jennifer or Tony may make sacrifice for Babush

PANAJI: The entry of former St Cruz MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate into the Goa Forward Party has triggered political speculations. It is speculated that Atanasio Monserrate may either contest from Taleigao seat or St Cruz constituency and one of the Congress MLAs may step down sacrificing the seat for him.

Sources close to St Cruz MLA Antonio ‘Tony’ Fernandes have said that Fernandes is not keen on resigning as an MLA and sacrifice his seat for Monserrate. There is also a speculation that Babush’s wife and Taleigao MLA Jennifer Monserrate may vacate the seat for him as it would be a safer constituency for him to contest and emerge victorious.

Fernandes has said that he was not informed or taken into confidence by Atanasio Monserrate before the latter joined the GFP on Tuesday. During the assembly elections held early this year Atanasio Monserrate had a pre-poll alliance with the Congress for the Panaji constituency; and with political understanding Atanasio Monserrate had fielded his candidates – Jennifer Monserrate for the Taleigao seat and Fernandes for the St Cruz assembly segment.

It is pertinent to note here that the Panaji constituency has been an Achilles heel for the Congress for a long time.

Right from the 1994 assembly elections with Keshav Prabhu as candidate, the party has failed to make any impact against Parrikar and the BJP in the constituency.

Be it Prabhu in 1994 and 1999, Ramesh Silimkhan in 2002, Dinar Tarcar in 2007, Yatin Parekh in 2012, or in the 2015 by-election, the Congress failed to build up the party at the grassroots level in the capital city.

With Atanasio Monserrate joining the GFP, the dreams of the Congress giving a fight and fielding a strong candidate against Parrikar has been shattered. Hence searching a candidate with winability at a short time will be an uphill task for the Congress.