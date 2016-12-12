Eid-e-Milad celebrated all over state

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, was on Monday celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the state including the capital city. The day is observed on 12th day of Rabi’ ul-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

The day was marked through prayers, hymns, lectures and poems in praise of the Prophet. Muftis, Imams and maulvis in all the masjids highlighted the importance of practice of Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad and urged Muslims to emulate his teachings in their daily lives, business and behaviour.

According to popular belief, the Prophet was born on the 12th day of Rabi-ul-Awwal in 570 AD in Mecca. ‘Milad’ remembering the teachings of the Prophet in their daily lives can be celebrated at any time of the year.

The procession held in city was joined by the people from Bhatulem, Taleigao, Chimbel, Betim and Porvorim. BJP leader and Panaji MLA Siddharth Kuncalienkar and Dattaprasad Naik from Taleigao constituency were also felicitated at hands of president of All Goa Muslim Jamaats and Associations on the occasion.