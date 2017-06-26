Eid celebrated with religious fervour

MARGAO: Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, was celebrated with enthusiasm and religious fervour all over the state as in other parts of India on Monday.

Eid prayers were held in mosques across the state including at Sunni Jamia Masjid, Malbhat-Margao. Maulana Mukti Sayad Shamsul Haq said, “Muslim brothers celebrated Eid today. It signifies brotherhood. I wish all my brothers Eid Mubarak.”

Muslims from all walks of life participated in the prayers and greeted each other on the occasion. They also distributed sweets to commemorate the occasion. Members of other faiths also wished the members of the Muslim community which signified communal harmony existing in the state.

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed as a fasting period by Muslims the world over who abstain from food and water during the period extending from 30 minutes before the sunrise to sunset.