EGS77 is farthest group of galaxies ever discovered: Tilvi

Panaji: A team of eleven astronomers of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), led by a Goa-born researcher Dr Vithal Tilvi has discovered the farthest distant group of galaxies in universe. These galaxies are said to be 13.1 billion light years away from the Earth.

A study, funded in part by NASA, was completed after four years of intense research to uncover this important transition in cosmic history.

Called EGS77, the trio of galaxies dates to a time when the universe was only 680 million years old or less than 5 per cent of its current age of 13.8 billion years.

While more distant individual galaxies have been observed in the recent past, EGS77 is the farthest galaxy group to date showing the specific wavelengths of far-ultraviolet light revealed by reionization. This emission, called Lyman alpha light, is prominent in all members of the EGS77.

“It’s the new and farthest distant group of three galaxies ever discovered that created a world record. The findings were presented on January 5 at the 235th meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Honolulu. This discovery transformed the dark, light-quenching early cosmos into the one we see around us today,” said Dr Tilvi, a researcher at the Arizona State University in Tempe in the US.

“Earlier, two discoveries relating to black hole in 2017 and in 2013 three galaxies were discovered by a team led by me which was found very close to 13 billion light years and now this latest discovery of group of three galaxies passed all bounds and broke our own records. The galaxy group is more than 13 billion light years away,” said Dr Tilve, who completed his PhD in the school of earth and space exploration at the Arizona State University at the Tempe campus.

The researchers compared their images with publicly available data of the same region taken by NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes. Galaxies appearing brightly in near-infrared images were tagged as possibilities, while those appearing in visible light were rejected as being too close.

The team confirmed the distances to EGS77’s galaxies by using the Multi-Object Spectrometer for Infra-red Exploration (MOSFIRE) on the Keck I telescope at the W M Keck Observatory on Maunakea, Hawaii. The three galaxies show Lyman alpha emission lines at slightly different wavelengths, reflecting slightly different distances. The separation between adjacent galaxies is about 2.3 million light-years, or slightly closer than the distance between the Andromeda galaxy and our own Milky Way.

“This new discovery of galaxies is responsible for making universe more transparent to light and part of the ‘transitionary’ object otherwise if galaxies were not there then the universe would be much more opaque than what we see today. This group of galaxies was never seen before but we knew that such galaxies exist, hence we started our research,” said Dr Tilve, who is in Goa and currently heading the research, development and innovation cell of state higher education council.