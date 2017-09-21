Efforts to tow Lucky Seven meet with little success 

PANAJI: The efforts to tow the casino vessel MV Lucky Seven from Miramar waters met with little success on Thursday morning as the salvaging operation led by AMS Marine LLC, Egypt, managed to pull the vessel only by 10 more metres further towards the River Mandovi channel.

“Today, we managed to pull away the vessel by just around 10 metres. We were able to swing the vessel towards the channel but didn’t achieve much success as the weather is still rough and also one of the tugs is still having an engine problem. So, we could not pull it to its 100 per cent capacity,” said Captain James Braganza of the Captain of Ports.

Earlier in the day, Govind Kanda, who is the brother of Gopal Kanda, the owner of the vessel, told the reporters that the vessel has been pulled away by 20-25 metres towards the Mandovi channel.

On September 20, the grounded vessel, which was pulled some 250 metres away from the shore, had drifted back by at least 15-20 metres towards its original position owing to the strong winds and later the salvage operation was halted when engine of ‘Maria,’ one of the three salvage tugs, used in the salvage operation failed.

Captain Braganza, who was present during the towing process, said that the salvage operation will be resumed only when the engine of the affected salvage tug is repaired.

“The technicians are on board and attending to the issues related to the engine of the tug, and we hope that it is repaired tonight and we may possibly make another attempt during the next tide which is at the mid-night and again after noon,” he said.