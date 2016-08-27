Efforts to spread legal awareness

MAPUSA: With an objective to sensitise the general public including the children on ill-effects of drug abuse and legal provisions, the NALSA (Legal Services to the Victims of Drug Abuse and Eradication of Drug Menace) scheme, 2015, has been formulated.

Under this scheme, various activities are proposed to sensitise all stakeholders including schools and colleges on drug menace and effective measures to curb it by identifying victims of drug abuse, providing them with treatment and post detoxification rehabilitation.

In this regard, the state legal services authority has been formed for tasks like creation of database, implementation of the scheme etc. Even local bodies will be roped in this endeavour. Awareness programmes are being held for families of victims of drug abuse, street children, sex workers, chemists, peddlers, prisoners and general public.