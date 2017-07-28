Efforts on to rope in ISKCON for mid-day meals: Parrikar

NT NETWORK

Maintaining that school children consuming the mid day-meals under the mid-day meal scheme of the government, and not the 105 self-help groups supplying these meals are the target of the particular scheme, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday stated that even though the government is presently discussing with the Bangalore-based ISKCON, the prospects of supplying mid-day meals to Goan schools under the Akshay Patra initiative, the interest of these 105 self-help groups would be protected, subject to the condition that these groups maintain quality and hygiene of the food items supplied.

The Chief Minister further said the local self-help groups supplying food items to the schools under the scheme were found to be compromising on quality as well as quantity of the food.

“Furthermore, a report of the education department shows that there are few takers for the mid-day meals in the urban areas,” he added, announcing that the government has now decided to undertake a quality control monitoring exercise as regards these meals.

Parrikar, who also holds the education portfolio, replying to a related question from the St Andre legislator, Francis Silveira during the question hour in the state legislative assembly, further said that many of these 105 SHGs have subcontracted the work of supplying mid-day meals to the schools.

“The government has already involved the parent-teachers associations in the scheme, so as to bring improvement in the same by asking them to countersign the related bills,” he mentioned.

The Chief Minister said the moment news spread that the government was contemplating supply of mid-day meals to the schools through the Akshay Patra initiative, some improvement was observed in the quality of food supplied by the local self-help groups.

“Incidentally, ISKCON, which is supplying meals under the scheme to 10 to 11 states, has neither accepted not rejected our proposal,” he noted.

It was mentioned that as per the guidelines of the Union ministry of human resource development, the mid-day meal supplied, contains 450 calories as well as 12 gms proteins for primary students and 700 calories as well as 20 gms proteins for the upper primary students.

Replying with a written answer to another related question, the Chief Minister said that quality of meal is checked by the head of the school/ in-charge teacher and a member of the parents-teacher association. “They also taste the meal supplied by self-help groups/ mahila mandals for quality before serving the same to students,” he informed, adding that nutrition experts appointed by the education department collect the food samples and analyse them in the laboratory of Goa College of Home Science.

The six dishes supplied under the scheme are chole bhaji and pav/poli, masoor bhaji and chapati/ pav, red chowli bhaji and chapati/ pav, chana bhaji and pav/ poli, chana-kuleeth mix bhaji and pav/ poli, and chowli-paute mix bhaji and chapati/ pav.