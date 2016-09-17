Education directorate penalises city coaching centre for overcharging

PANAJI: Setting an example, Directorate of Education (DoE) has ordered a coaching centre in Caranzalem in capital city to refund the extra money charged as fees back to the parents of a pupil.

In what is being considered as a first in state, the DoE has penalised Caranzalem-based Excel Coaching Classes for charging exorbitant fees in contravention of norms prescribed under provisions of the Goa Coaching Classes (Regulation) Act of 2001.

In an order dated August 31 to the centre, assistant director of Education, Central Educational Zone said, “You are directed to refund extra amount charged from the students by following proper procedure under intimation to this office.”

It may be recalled that in January this year, father of a class X student from Miramar had taken the bold step to file a complaint against the private tutorial run by a woman for charging Rs 48,000 a year for six subjects, which is thrice the maximum fee prescribed by the government.

Responding to the complaint, the DoE had ordered an enquiry and also sought an explanation from the coaching centre for the additional charges being levied from the pupil. The current order penalising Excel Coaching Classes has been issued upon completion of enquiry and the tutor found guilty.

The DoE’s order states, “Further your justification for additional charges is not acceptable since you have violated government notification.”

Reacting to the order, the parent said, “Unless we as parents do not take these individuals to task, the students will suffer and parents will keep paying the exorbitant fees.”

As new academic year draws closer, parents, especially of students studying in class X and XII are in a rush to get their wards into the best private tutorials and coaching classes to fulfill their aspirations of high scores in board exams. However, since the DoE has no control, the parents’ monetary resources bleed paying the exorbitant fees charged by the institutes or individuals running these classes.

As per the provisions of the Goa Coaching Classes (Regulation) Act of 2001, the government has appointed the assistant directors of education of the three zones across the state as the competent authority to register the coaching class. The act envisages the infrastructural prerequisites for setting up a coaching institute and subsequently a gazette notification prescribed the fees that a student can be charged.

The department, however, is a toothless tiger as it cannot on its own take suo-moto cognizance and act against those in the society who have turned the growing demand for extra tuitions into a business model and charge the students over and above the general prescribed fees.

Demanding that parents help the department in taking such tutorials to task, a senior official of DoE said, “Parents are concerned that if they complain, their child could face the brunt and consequences in his or her academics. And therefore they do not come forward and we are unable to take action without proof.”