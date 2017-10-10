Education dept pulls up socks to make schools safer for children

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Following receipt of four complaints as regards crime-related incidents, from equal number of schools – three of them in Ponda taluka – within a period of couple of days, the department of education (DOE) has decided to immediately recruit 50 counsellors and further, convene a meeting of the heads of the institutions namely headmasters or principals, later this week, to prevent any such future incidents, in Goan schools.

It may be recalled that recently a student of a Farmagudi-based higher secondary school had stabbed his classmate, while two cousins had attacked a student of a higher secondary school in Baina. Furthermore, a sexual assault on a student was reported in a Curti-based school, in Ponda taluka, while another school in the same taluka located at Dhavli had the parents of a 7-year-old student complaining about a teacher using corporal punishment against their child. All these cases have been reported to the department of education, and investigation into them is being carried out.

Speaking to this daily, director of education G P Bhat said that there already 45 counsellors have been appointed by the government, each one of whom visits 2 to 3 schools around Goa and handles various issues, related to students as well as teachers. “However, since the number of existing counsellors is less, we have decided to recruit additional 50 of them, for which the process has already started, and they would be in service from next month, once the schools reopen after the Diwali vacation,” he informed.

Speaking further, the director of education said that school counsellors have proved to be very much productive as well as effective in solving many problems existing in the schools. “In fact, they don’t face any kind of pressure from the school managements and report the problems identified in the schools to the department of education, without hiding the facts,” he observed, pointing out that the ‘problematic’ teachers too are provided with counselling from these counsellors.

“Furthermore, we have decided to convene a meeting of the heads of the educational institutions, later this week, to brief them about increase in the number of such cases in the schools around Goa,” Bhat informed, adding that if management of any school hides facts from the department of education as regards violation of educational rules in the particular school, then the counsellors could be used to probe such an incident in that school, so as to bring out the truth.

The counsellors are trained to tackle various behavioural problems of the students including learning difficulties, study difficulties, cases linked to reproductive health and menstrual periods, emotional stress, eyesight problems, love relationship, social problems, sexual abuse by known and unknown persons, sexual harassment, substance abuse, health issues, psychological issues, career issues, anxiety, suicide attempts, fear, and nutrition, besides those linked to handwriting problem, stammering problem and so on.

The teachers, if found to create any kind of trouble for the student/ students, are also made to undergo counselling.