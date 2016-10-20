Education department for stern action against agitating Balrath employees

NT NETWORK

Asking the school managements to take a stern action against the agitating employees of the Balrath, Education Department has summoned the managements to take stock of the situation.

Speaking to this daily, director of education Gajanan Bhat informed that the department has issued a circular to schools informing about the decision to take stern action against the offenders.

“The department will not make any compromises in this regard. The action initiated to be informed to this department within 3 days,” the circular issued to schools on Thursday stated.

The director of education further informed that the department has directed the zonal education offices, North, Central and South, to call a meeting of the school managements within their jurisdiction on October 21.

He said, “We have directed the zonal education offices to call a meeting of the school managements. They will be told to initiate stern action against the defaulting persons. Students shouldn’t be inconvenienced due to their strike.”

Presently, 422 Balrath buses are being operated for ferrying government-aided school students to and fro, and are sponsored by the government.

Meanwhile, Balrath drivers and attendants continued their strike on the third day under the banner of United Balrath Employees Union (UBEU) and have decided to continue with their agitation undeterred by the termination of services of employees by four schools on the direction of the education department.

“We had given them a written application with our demands, but we are yet to hear from them. So, we decided to go ahead with the strike till October 25. The next course of action will be decided after we join back on October 26,” said union leader Swati Kerkar.