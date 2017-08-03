Education at primary level will be improved: Parrikar

PANAJI: Stating that primary education is the most important aspect of life and thus the quality of education needs to be improved, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday said that the government is working on a mechanism to improve the quality of education at the primary level and special Assistant District Education Inspectors will be appointed for the purpose.

Replying to discussion on demands for grants for education and higher education, the Chief Minister announced that the government will create educational development fund to the tune of Rs 600 crore for the next five years, which will be a non-lapsable fund, for all schemes and infrastructure in education sector and Rs 100 crore-Rs 150 crore will be released per year.

“There will be no short supply of support for improvement of the education sector in the state, as we want to take education to a higher level. The government is spending Rs 2,176 crore on education, which is 13.33 per cent of the total state budget,” Parrikar, who is also the Education Minister, said, adding that in the next five years, the GDP in education sector will cross at least 5 per cent from the current 3.9 per cent.

He further said that the government has created a special cell in Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) wherein technical teams will be constituted for each taluka consisting of assistant engineers, junior engineers, plumbers and others. “These teams will look after the maintenance of government schools and they will visit schools in their jurisdictions every month. The teachers of the schools can contact them on mobile phone for emergency maintenance of school buildings,” the Chief Minister said, informing that the government has already renovated 318 government primary school buildings and remaining 580 schools will be renovated in the next three years. According to him, the number of students in government primary schools has increased by 2,000 for the current academic year. Last year, a total of 19,294 students were enrolled at the primary level. This year, the number of students is 21,214. There are over three lakh students including 2.43 lakh from Std I to Std X, studying in the state, he said.

Stating that the number of Konkani and Marathi medium schools has been increasing in the state, Parrikar said that in order to have a strong base and to improve knowledge of a child, the government feels that children should get primary education in Konkani or Marathi language.

Parrikar also said that the curriculum of value education is ready and the resource training will be complete by Diwali, announcing that it will be introduced in the schools across the state after Diwali vacation.

“As per the report, around 14 per cent of the school children have been facing some or the other kind of problem which includes sexual abuse. We found that these children are mentally disturbed. Suicidal tendency is also seen among school children for various reasons. Girl students have their different problems,” he said, pointing out that in order to address these issues, the government has emphasised on value education at the primary level.

The Chief Minister further said that there are 44 counsellors and the government has already sanctioned another 125 for counselling of school students, adding that the new scheme to provide school buses will come out in the next two months. He said that the government has decided to formulate a comprehensive scheme for special children by scrapping all old schemes.

Speaking on the medium of instruction (MoI) issue, the Chief Minister said that there will be no change in grant-in-aid policy for aided educational institutions and no permission will be granted to new English medium schools in the state.

“The grant-in-aid policy has been frozen by the government,” he informed the House, pointing out that his government has not given grants to English medium schools, but Congress government did.

Without naming Goa Suraksha Manch, Parrikar taunted that one political party, which was formed on the principle of no grants to English medium school, had a negotiation with the Congress party, which had taken a policy decision to give grants to English medium schools, to field candidate for Panaji bypoll.

On mid-day meal, Parrikar said that the government is spending Rs 5.11 crore on mid-day meal scheme and ensures that quality meals are supplied to students. “We have given power to the Parents Teachers Association to check mid-day meal and certify the bills. From next year, we have decided to introduce grade system for mid-day meal, under which PTA must give grade on quality of food while certifying the bills. We will cancel contract if PTA grants C grade or B grade to food for two consecutive months. Those who get A grade will continue and those who get A+ will be given more bonus,” he said.

Stating that some grant-in-aid schools are misusing power and collecting money from students, the Chief Minister warned that such things will not be tolerated and if the government finds anything, it will crack down on them and will not permit them to continue. Parrikar also informed that from the next academic year, interest-free loans to students would be sanctioned in-principle in advance.