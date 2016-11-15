Eduardo: state can enact laws to protect land

PANAJI: Stating that the enactment of new laws can help meet the ‘objectives of special status,’ the former Union minister Eduardo Faleiro made it clear that it is neither necessary nor it is possible to accord special status to protect the identity of the state.

The senior Congress leader said that the state government is empowered to enact laws on two aspects for which the special status is being demanded – protection of land and controlling the migrant population.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday Faleiro said that the main reason for demanding special status from the Centre was to control demographic imbalance, however, the state government has powers to resolve these two issues by bringing in legislation – to control migrant population and restricting land use.

He said that “land is a state subject vide entry 18 of the state list in the Constitution, and the state can also legislate on land vide entry 6 of the concurrent list. As a result of these legal provisions, the state is competent to enact laws to restrict land transactions and is unlikely to be declared null and void by any court.”

While speaking on another reason for demanding special status – to control the large scale influx of migrants, he said that Goa needs migrant labourers.

“However, there are several laws to control migration that not yet implemented like The Interstate Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) Act of 1979, the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act of the 1970 and the Goa Daman and Diu Interstate Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) Act of 1982,” he said.

“The special status was demanded through a resolution of the state assembly, moved by the then chief minister Manohar Parrikar, and he had also submitted a memorandum to the former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, and ever since the BJP started ruling both at Centre and in the state, the government is saying it is not possible to get special status to the state,” he said.

He further sought to know from Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar as to why it is impossible to get special status for the state.

“When and how did he (chief minister) come to know that special status was not possible,” he said.

He also criticised the Centre’s move on demonetisation of high value currency notes and termed it as“unplanned.”

“The demonetisation move was not planned properly and failed in its execution. However the IT department points out that tax recovery from tax evaders is less than 6 per cent of the undisclosed income and most of the black money is invested in business, real estate and gold,” he said.