Eduardo Faleiro knighted by Portugal PM

PANAJI: Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa knighted former union minister Eduardo Faleiro with the ‘Grande Oficial da Ordem do Infante D. Henrique’ at the residence of the Consul General of Portugal in Panaji.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that he was proud of being a person of Indian origin with roots in Goa. He said his acquaintance with Eduardo Faleiro is for the last several decades and that Faleiro regarded increased cooperation between India and Portugal as being in the interest of both the countries.

Faleiro, speaking on the occasion, said that it was a privilege for him to be honoured with this important condecoration, the Order of the Infante D. Henrique.

He said that it was an honour for all of us to have Antonio Costa as the Prime Minister of Portugal.