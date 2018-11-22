Edgar brace lifts Margao SC to glory

NT NETWORK

NAVELIM

Striker Edgar Noronha netted a double while medio Velito Miranda contributed with a goal as Margao Sports Club blanked St Rock’s Youth Club, Calata-Majorda 3-0 to emerge champions of Jose Bento Furtado Memorial football tournament, on Wednesday.

In a largely attended final, held on the occasion of the feast of Our Lady of Rosary at Navelim ground, Edgar Noronha struck as early as in the 2nd minute and then struck one more in the 55th minute to complete his brace. Velita Miranda’s goal came off in the 69th minute.

The match started on an attacking note with St Rock’s YC going in for the kill in the opening minute itself, but the well-taken shot by Ismail Pathan just missed the mark narrowly.

Margao SC responded quickly with a counter foray and came up with a sterling effort as Edgar Noronha, after collecting a neat cross, raced down the right flank and dodged two rival defenders before stylishly sending the ball into the rival nets that stunned rival keeper Rolland Fernandes.

The match was then played almost on an equal footing with both the teams vying for supremacy.

St Rock’s YC mostly depended on break-away moves which however were few and in-between as compared to rivals Margao SC, who had a large share of exchanges as their strikers were seen taking the ball into the Majorda half in their bid to find the mark.

Majorda defender Creson Antao sparkled with his timely clearances but he did not get much support from his colleagues in the back four as a result of which their rearguard once again crumbled under pressure in the 55th minute when Edgar completed his brace with a clean placement shot that gave no chance at all to the Majorda keeper.

Majorda regrouped well for a while and tried to pile up pressure against the Margao SC team but without much success.

Margao SC scored their third goal through Velito Miranda whose angular shot in the last minute of the game crashed to the far end of Majorda nets.

Sports Minister Manohar (Babu) Ajgaokar was the chief guest and distributed prizes in the presence of guest of honour Fr Americo Rodrigues, Parish Priest of Our Lady of Rosary Church, Navelim; Avertano Furtado, ex-Navelim MLA; Esteven Goes, sarpanch of VP Telaulim (Navelim); Wilma Silva, Navelim sarpanch; Edwin Cipru Cardozo, ZP member; National footballer Clinton Niasso; Joaquim Manuel D’Silva and others.

Winners Margao SC pocketed cash prize of Rs 40,000 while the runners-up St Rock’s YC, Majorda had to be content with Rs 30,000.

The following individual prizes were awarded: Best Goalkeeper of Final: Swizel Pereira (Margao SC); Best Defender of Final: Creson Antao (St Rock’s YC, Majorda); Best Midfielder of Final: Cliff Barretto (Margao SC); Best Striker of Final: Edgar Noronha (Margao SC) and Promising Player of Tournament: Sheldon Gomes (Navelim Villagers Union).