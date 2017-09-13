EDC to develop IFFI Complex at Dona Paula

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government has appointed the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) in partnership with Info Tech Corporation of Goa (ITG), to form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for construction of a Convention Centre, at Dona Paula, which will function as the International Film Festival of India Complex.

Coming out with this information after the state cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said that EDC would carry out all the transactions, including floating of tenders, Expressions of Interest and so on, and develop the Convention Centre. “The 50th edition of the IFFI, in the year 2019 would be held in this IFFI Complex,” he noted.

“The project would be completed in two phases,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the first phase will have ten-screened multiplex and a Convention Centre with 5,000 to 6,000 seating capacity. “Furthermore, the second phase will include construction of around 1,000 hotel rooms of 3-star, 4-star and 5-star categories,” he revealed.

“The government, in the year 2016, had taken a decision to hand over the responsibility of development of the convention centre to the Entertainment Society of Goa,” Parrikar stated, pointing out that however, the ESG is not a development agency and is only involved in organising programmes.

“We, after some deliberations, also decided that no major construction company was required to do the job, especially as the project would come up on Public-Private Partnership basis and furthermore, the project would be targeted towards providing revenue to the government,” the Chief Minister added, mentioning that therefore, the agency in charge of developing the project would require to have more of a financial knowledge, instead of technological knowledge. “That’s why we chose the EDC for completing this task,” he noted.

Parrikar also mentioned that the EDC will develop the model for the IFFI Complex and a committee chaired by the Chief Minister, with Minister for Information Technology Rohan Khaunte as its member would monitor and guide the decisions of the Corporation.