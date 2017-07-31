EcoSport’s enjoyable monsoon drive

Team B&C | NT

Caculo Ford recently organized the EcoSport Monsoon Drive for EcoSport owners in Goa. The response was enthusiastic with about 150 owners with families turning up for the event. Owing to the robust response, Caculo Ford is mulling over making the Monsoon Drive an annual event.

Nikhil Desai, director of transport and Suraj Caculo, joint managing director, Caculo Group, flagged off the event. The drive was a full day activity and it included a treasure hunt, adventure drive and tour to an exotic spice garden. Vehicles took off from Verna and ended the run at Codar, Ponda-Belgaum road.

Mangesh Dalvi, vice president, Caculo Ford, said, “The drive was designed for families as we had a treasure hunt where all members, including children could participate.” Later speaking on the EcoSport, he said that, it is a proven car that offers good value for money. “The EcoSport is facing fantastic market response from Goans,” he said.

Launched in June 2013, the EcoSport is an urban SUV. It is an attractive neat vehicle that is ideal for city driving as well for the highway. It is competitively priced and has low servicing cost. The cost of ownership of the EcoSport therefore is reasonable.

Ferdinando Mascarenhas emerged winner of the drive and Akshay Naik and Snadeep Ojha were first and second runner ups respectively. Manipal Hospital, Dona Paula, were the medical partners for the event.