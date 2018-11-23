ECONOMIC SCAN

New ERTIGA available at all Chowgule showrooms

PANAJI: The NextGen ERTIGA available across Chowgule showrooms is on display at all Goa showrooms. The all new #NextGen ERTIGA is based on 5th generation Heartect platform and is powered by all new K15 petrol engine powered with progressive Smart hybrid technology with lithium ion battery delivering 13% more power, 6% increase in torque & up to 10% more fuel efficient. It’s more wider, taller and longer. Offers best-in-class fuel efficiency – diesel 25.47 km/l; petrol: 19.34 km/l (MT) 18.69 km/l (AT). The next #NextGen ERTIGA has been designed with thoughtful features and great attention to detail, keeping in mind the requirements of our ever evolving customers. NT

ISHA shopping mall in Belgaum

PANAJI: The Wedding Mall – ISHA situated at Mahatma Phule road, Shahapur, Belgaum consists of varieties of Indo-western Designer sherwani, kurta, Jodhpuri and suits, formals and casuals brands such as Van Heusen, Louis Philippe, Allen Solly, V Dot, Levis. The people from North Karnataka, South Maharashtra and Goa often purchase their requirements at ISHA, which is one of the modern showrooms that caters to all the shopping needs of all the family members. The showroom of 20,000 sq ft is spread over four floors. There are separate sections for every variety. It has created a new record in the field of textile business because of its varieties, quality, reasonable rates. It has proved as only mall of its kind for everything in textiles under one roof. NT

Godrej Locking Solutions launches

#HarGharSurakshit

MUMBAI: To commemorate National Home Safety Day on November 15, Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems (GLSS), launched #HarGharSurakshit, a nationwide campaign to promote home safety across India. GLSS also released ‘Har Ghar Surakshit 2018 Report: India’s Security Paradox – Home Safety Vs Digital Safety’, which focusses on people’s perception of home safety in comparison to digital safety. GLSS #HarGharSurakshit report states 64% Indians are not equipped to handle home safety threats. Jamshyd Godrej, chairman and managing director, Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd said, “Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems have been at the forefront of providing safe and secure locking solutions for homes across India.” I am happy to share that we will be committing Rs 100 crore over the next 3 years towards this endeavour, said Shyam Motwani, executive VP and business head, Godrej Locking Solutions & Systems.