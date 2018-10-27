ECONOMIC SCAN

Morajkar term on ZRUCC extended until 2020

PANAJI: Gangaram Morajkar, chairman, consumer affairs committee, GCCI has been re-nominated on the zonal railway users consultative committee (ZRUCC), south western railway, Hubbali, for the years 2018-2020. The re-nomination is by the ministry of railways, Delhi. Improvement of passenger services and facilities provided by railways, opening of new stations, restarting of Vasco-Miraj and Vasco-Mumbai train via the Konkan railway route are some of the issues being taken up by ZRUCC currently. A tri-weekly Vasco-Yeshwantpur train service instead of the current bi-weekly service is another demand from passengers likely to be taken up during the next ZRUCC meeting to be held at Hubbali. NT

Goa consumer expo at Vasco

PANAJI: One of the popular expo on home and lifestyle products ‘Goa Consumer Expo’ is underway at Chicalim, Vasco and will be open to public until November 4, from 10.30 am to 9.00 pm. Venue for exhibition will be Chicalim Sports complex, Chicalim, Vasco and the items on display are crockery, carpets, cosmetics, dress materials, shirts, toys, handloom, ladies shoes, ladies kurties and many more with heavy festival discount. NT

‘Drink Technology India 2018’ trade fair held

MUMBAI: Drink Technology India 2018 (DTI), one of the leading trade fair for beverage, dairy and liquid food industry in India, was held in Mumbai recently. The trade fair covered a full spectrum of the liquid food and beverage sector in India by targeting sectors such as soft drinks, beer and brewery equipment up to liquid food oils and fats etc. The Indian beverage market is dynamically progressing and trade fairs like DTI plays a pivotal role in fueling industry growth not only by working as a top selling market place but also as a future oriented knowledge centre. The fair showcased more than 350 exhibitors.

Shriram City Q2 standalone net profit at `249 cr

MUMBAI: One of the leading small business financier Shriram City Union Finance Limited (Shriram City), a part of the over Rs1 lakh crore Chennai-based Shriram Group, has declared its results for the second quarter of financial year 2019. Assets under management grew 18% to Rs 29,748 crore. Yields have increased by 89 bps on a sequential basis and write offs have reduced 11%, standalone net profit for the quarter was Rs 249 crore, a growth of 6%. Disbursements ex-gold loan were higher by 16%. R Duruvasan, MD & CEO, Shriram City said, “From all perspectives these are quite challenging times for the NBFC sector and we remain focused on portfolio quality and yields”.