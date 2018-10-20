ECONOMIC SCAN

Workshop on employee management

PANAJI: The Goa State Industries Association (GSIA) is organising a half day workshop on October 31, from 2.30 p.m to 5.30 p.m, on employee engagement and people management. The workshop is aimed at improving the expertise of managers and functional heads, also providing appropriate leadership skills. It is targeted at local entrepreneurs, supervisors, functional heads, etc. The workshop will be conducted by Guilman Fernandes, consultant in human resources and employees relations. NT

Hershey India launches Hershey’s Kisses chocolate

MUMBAI: Hershey India Pvt Ltd, a part of The Hershey Company, a leading global snacking giant and the largest producer of quality chocolates in North America, has launched its iconic and much-loved ‘Hershey’s Kisses’ chocolate brand in India. Hershey’s Kisses chocolates are distinct because of their unique shape and each one is delicately wrapped to make them perfect for sharing them with loved ones. Hershey’s Kisses will come in three exciting variants namely the all-time classic creamy Milk Chocolate; the popular Almonds – which has creamy milk chocolate and `real’ almond bits; and the unique Cookies `n’ Creme flavour – which has creamy white chocolate with enticing cookie bits. Hershey’s Kisses milk chocolate will be available at an attractive price point of Rs 50 for the small pack of 36g. A larger, take-home pack will be priced at Rs 140 for 108g. During the first phase of this launch, Hershey’s Kisses will be available only in South India. It will be available in Modern Trade, Large General Trade and E-Com in South India.