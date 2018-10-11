ECONOMIC SCAN

Seminar on nautical tourism on October 13

PANAJI: CII-Goa is organizing a seminar on nautical tourism from 9am to 1.30 pm, on Saturday October 13, at Hotel Cidade de Goa. The conference is aimed at evolving a comprehensive plan for Goa to take the lead in nautical tourism in the country. It will discuss policy changes needed to support the industry, economic benefits and job creation for local youth from the sector. Sheo Pratap Sing, secretary tourism, will be the chief guest at the seminar. Industrialist Cesar Menezes will also be felicitated on the occasion.

Bajaj Auto offers jackpot offer

PANAJI: In lieu of Navratri/Dussehra festival, Bajaj Auto Limited has come out with a 5-5-5 jackpot offer for its customers. Under this offer, customers are offered 5 free services, 5 years of Free Own Damage Insurance cover and 5 years of Free Engine Warranty on its select bikes, thus offering huge savings of Rs 4171 to Rs 9872. This offer is for a short period and the offer closes on October 25. Also with the assistance of its sister concern, Bajaj Finance Limited, finance is also arranged with low down payment under its 0% interest scheme, 4.99% interest scheme and upto 85%/100% funding to those customers satisfying the conditions applicable. These finance schemes are valid up to December 10.

Godrej forays into automatic home fragrance segment

MUMBAI: Godrej Consumer Products Limited, a market leader in the home and car fragrance segment, has ventured into the automatic home fragrance segment by launching Godrej Aer matic. This new product is launched under the Godrej Aer brand whose product portfolio includes Aer spray, Aer twist, Aer click and Aer pocket. Godrej Aer matic is an automatic battery operated spray machine with attractive design and smart packaging. With its flexible placement options, consumer can choose to either mount it on wall or simply keep it in a corner. Aer matic offers 2200 sprays from a single refill along with freedom to choose spray frequency options at 10 min, 20 min or 40 min in the same machine. Aer matic is available in 4 fragrances including cool surf blue, violet valley bloom, fresh lush green and pink petal crush. The spray machine comes with an on/off LED switch and available in 3 colours. Aer matic is priced at Rs 449 (includes machine + spray refill) whereas the refill comes at Rs 249.

Mewa masala mahautsav in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Mewa Masala Merchants Association has organised a ‘Mumbai Mewa Masala Mahautsav’ from October 10 to November 18 at Masjid Bunder, Mumbai. Over 50+ shops are participating in the festival. The Mahautsav will be luring customers with free lucky draw coupon on every purchase of Rs 1000. Prizes worth Rs 10 lakh will be given away and it would include a Renault Kwid Car, Honda Activa, 10 gm gold coin, laptop, mobile, etc. Yogesh Ganatra, chairman of Mewa Masala Mahautsav Committee said that Masjid Bunder Market is Asia’s oldest dry fruit market where a customer can get 10-30% cheaper dry fruits as compared to other centers.