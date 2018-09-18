ECONOMIC SCAN

Taj Resorts participates in beach clean-up drive

PANAJI: In an effort to create awareness about environment conservation, Taj Resorts in association with the Indian Coast Guard participated in a beach cleaning drive on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day along the Benaulim and Sinquerim beach. The staff and management of Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Benaulim and Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Sinquerim actively participated in the event. Vincent Ramos, area director – Taj, Goa said, “We at Taj, encourage eco-friendly initiatives to promote a healthier environment for a better living. Our actions and reactions to the existing environmental concerns defines the future of our ecosystem and that of our cohabitating species. This International Coastal Cleanup Day we strive to provide a better habitat for the marine life by eliminating plastic deposits and debris on the beach.” NT

Aavas Financiers IPO to open on Sept 25

MUMBAI: Aavas Financiers Limited proposes to open on September 25, an initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares of face value of Rs10 each for cash at a price per equity share (including a share premium) comprising a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 4,000 million and an offer for sale of up to 16,249,359 equity shares. The bid/offer period will close on September 27. The price band for the offer is from Rs 818 to Rs 821 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. The book running lead manager to the offer is HDFC Bank Limited.

Hormusji Cama elected as chairman of Audit Bureau

PANAJI: Hormusji N Cama, director, Mumbai Samachar was unanimously elected as the chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2018-2019. Cama was earlier the president of Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for two terms as well as chairman of Press Trust of India (PTI) & Media Research Users Council (MRUC). Cama continues to be an active member on the Board of INS, PTI & MRUC till date. Madhukar Kamath, chairman Emeritius, DDB Mudra Pvt Ltd representing advertising agency category on the Council was unanimously elected as the deputy chairman of the Bureau for the year 2018-2019. NT