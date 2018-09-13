ECONOMIC SCAN

Zuari Global provides drinking water solution to Quepem villagers

PANAJI: Zauri Global Limited (ZGL), an Adventz Group company installed the drinking water facility for 40 households belonging to scheduled tribe in Barcem village of Quepem taluka of South Goa. The community faced shortage of drinking water due to irregular supply of water from the existing water source, and was dependent on tanker water supplied during summers. The water supply system installed by ZGL pumps the water from a natural well to a storage tank, and subsequently water is distributed in the community through common taps. The system was formally handed over to the panchayat and the community by adv Narendra Sawaikar, MP – South Goa at the ceremony organised at Barcem village. Alok Kumar, head CSR of Adventz Group and D V Tendulkar, dy general manager, Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited (ZACL) were also present. NT

IRCON International IPO to open on Sept 17

MUMBAI: IRCON International Limited proposes to open on September 17, 2018, an initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each for cash at a price per equity share comprising an offer for sale of 9,905,157 equity shares by its promoter, The President of India, acting through the Ministry of Railways, government of India (the selling shareholder). The offer includes a reservation of up to 500,000 equity shares for subscription by eligible employees. The offer-less employee reservation portion is referred to as the net offer. The bid/offer period closes on September 19. The price band for the offer is from Rs 470 to Rs 475 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 30 equity shares and in multiples of 30 equity shares thereafter.