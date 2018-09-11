ECONOMIC SCAN

‘VPK credit society contributes in economy’

PONDA: VPK Urban Co-operative Credit Society is turning out to be ace organisation in the field of cooperative sectors in the state and along with winning trust of the people; society is also contributing towards building economy of the state, informed Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude on Sunday. He was addressing a gathering at Mardol as chief guest for the function organised by the VPK Society to launch their new schemes. VPK Urban Co-operative Credit Society, which is entering into 25 years of their establishment, launched four new schemes as part of silver jubilee year celebration at the hands of Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude on Sunday. On this occasion assistant registrar of Ponda Pankaj Marathe, Priol sarpanch Laxmikant Khedekar, VPK chairman Surya Gaude, panch member Damodar Naik and others were present. NT

Bharne announces Ganesh festive offer

PANAJI: Bharne Creations is offering special Ganesh offer, wherein one can shop and winning prizes at their Panaji, Mapusa and Sanquelim stores. At Panaji store bumper prize Suzuki Access 125 scooter and 50 bluetooth speakers; at Mapusa has three prizes which comprise of Samsung LED TV, 2nd prize Sony DVD player and 50 Artis bluetooth speakers; and at Sanquelim 1st Prize Samsung fridge, 2nd prize IFB washing machine and third prize Panasonic, microwave. The offer is valid until September 16. NT