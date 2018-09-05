ECONOMIC SCAN

Financial literacy programme for women

PANAJI: The women’s wing of GCCI in association with the Rotary Club of Mapusa are organising a financial literacy program for women September 8, 10 am, at Mapusa Residency Hall. The faculty for the programme will be chartered accountants Minal Alway and Neeru Agnihotri. The programme is being organised specially for women to create awareness about business registration, understanding money (budgeting, forecasting), licenses and compliances and funding options. NT

Bajaj motorcycles festive offer

PANAJI: With the arrival of the festive season, Bajaj Auto Limited, manufacturers of Bajaj motorcycles have come out with ‘Super Sixer September Offer’ for its customers. Along with two years free service and five years engine warranty, the company is offering attractive festival finance schemes through its subsidiary company Bajaj Finance Ltd viz. 100% funding, 85% funding under no income proof, 0% rate of interest and Pulsar low rate of interest, with the price starting at Rs 32, 128/-. Sitara Motors are the sole authorised dealers of Bajaj motorcycles in Goa. NT

Tata Capital Financial Services NCD issue opens on Sept 10

Mumbai: Tata Capital Financial Services Limited (TCFSL), a important non–deposit taking non–banking Financial Company focused on providing a broad suite of financing products customised to cater to the needs of various segments, proposes to open on September 10, 2018, a public issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each up to Rs 6,00,000 lakh and unsecured, subordinated, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each up to Rs 1,50,000 lakh aggregating up to Rs 7,50,000 lakh (“Tranche I Issue”).

Rajshree Polypack IPO opens on Sept 10

Mumbai: The IPO of Thane based Rajshree Polypack Limited opens for subscription on September 10 and will close on September 12. The offer consists of a fresh issue of upto 29,60,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 fully paid up for cash at a price band of Rs 119 – Rs 121 aggregating Rs 3,522.40 lakh to Rs 3,581.60 lakh. The equity shares will be listed on the emerge platform of NSE. The book running lead manager to the issue is PL Capital Markets Private Limited.