ECONOMIC SCAN

RBI employees’ mass leave to paralyse banking operations

KOLKATA: The two-day mass casual leave on September 4 and 5 called by the United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees (UFRBOE) is likely to paralyse operations of the central bank and other major lenders across the country. “UFRBOE has called the mass casual leave on September 4 and 5 which will be participated by all officers, paralysing the central bank’s functions for two days,” UFRBOE member and All India Reserve Bank Employees Association general secretary Samir Ghosh told reporters here. PTI

AOL peace session for entrepreneurs

PANAJI: The Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) in association with the Art of Living Foundation is conducting a session for entrepreneurs on the practice for inner peace outer dynamism, on August 29 from 4 pm to 5 pm. The programme is for entrepreneurs to balance their inner self with the outer environment. Saleel Pulaker, an international faculty of the Art of Living Foundation, Bengaluru will conduct the session. Participation is free. NT