ECONOMIC SCAN

Godrej launches ‘Protekt Mr Magic’ liquid handwash

MUMBAI: Godrej Consumer Products Limited has unveiled ‘Protekt Mr Magic’, the first-ever powder to liquid handwash priced at just Rs 15. Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) said, “Protekt Mr Magic, the first-ever powder to liquid handwash, is infused with natural ingredients like Neem and Aloe Vera. With the germicidal properties of neem and the goodness of Aloe Vera, the product is soft on hands and tough on germs. Protekt Mr Magic’s disruptive pricing of Rs 15 (for a sachet that can make 200 ml of liquid handwash) will make it easy for Indian households across segments and geographies to adopt this innovative format for a hygienic lifestyle.” Protekt Mr Magic is available in a single powder sachet and also in a combi pack comprising Protekt Mr. Magic empty bottle and powder sachet.

BNP Paribas ‘consumption fund’ opens subscription

MUMBAI: BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt Ltd, the Indian arm of BNP Paribas Asset Management announced the new fund offer (NFO) of BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund. This is an open-ended equity fund that seeks to generate capital appreciation and provide long-term growth opportunities by investing in companies that are expected to benefit from the growing consumption (of products and services) needs of Indian consumers. The NFO is available for subscription from upto August 31. The scheme will invest in sectors such as auto, banks, cements, construction (real estate), consumer durables/non-durables, fertilisers, finance, gas (consumer oriented gas distribution), healthcare services, hotels, media & entertainment, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, retailing, telecom services, textile products and related value chain businesses. This is the fifteenth fund by BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt Ltd since its foray into the Indian market.

LIC’s cancer cover attracts huge response

PANAJI: ‘LIC’s Cancer Cover’ product introduced last year in November, has met with a huge response from the public. LIC’s Western Zone alone has so far sold 60,182 policies of this product in the first nine months from introduction. This information was given by LIC Western Zone head Vipin Anand in a press conference held as a prelude to LIC’s 62nd Anniversary celebration due to start on 1st Sept, this year. On this occasion LIC`s Western Zone regional manager (health insurance), Roy Mathews provided the detailed information about the product. On this occasion, regional manager (marketing) Prasad Dasgupta and regional manager (corporate communication) P S Nayak were also present. LIC’s ‘Cancer Cover’ is a unique health insurance plan that protects the policy holder against financial problems arising out of cancer. NT

Management development programme by NIPM

PANAJI: The National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) Kolkata in association with NIPM- Goa chapter is organising a two days national seminar, ‘Managing and leading change: Real world strategies and tools’ on August 24 and August 25 at Hotel Delmon. Special discount of 20 per cent will be offered for Goan HR managers for registering two or more delegates for the programme. During the same period, 339th National Council meeting will also be held at same venue. NT

Honda achieves 1 crore customer milestone

PANAJI: Continuing to win the hearts of the customers in West, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) – the no 1 two-wheeler brand in West India, announced that its cumulative sales in the Western region (Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra) has crossed a phenomenal 1 crore unit mark since inception in 2001. Noteworthy, that while it took 14 years to delight the first 50 lakh customers, the latest 50 lakh customers added in just 3 years. Thanking customers for their trust and talking about this landmark feat, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice president – sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Honda family takes pride in welcoming 1 crore valued customers in West and thanks them for trusting Honda for their daily ride.” NT

PNG Jeweller’s annual ‘Mangalsutra Mahotsav’

PANAJI: PNG Jewellers is once again holding its highly anticipated ‘Mangalsutra Mahotsav’ from August 12 to September 11. The ‘Mangalsutra Mahotsav’ is a significant annual property by PNG Jewellers that has been well-received year on year. During this period, customers can avail up to 20% off on making charges for gold mangalsutras and flat 50% off on the making charges on diamond mangalsutra pendants. PNG Jewellers constantly introduces new designs to keep up with evolving consumer demands. During the ‘Mangalsutra Mahotsav’, a wide range of mangalsutras will be showcased in several attractive designs, from lightweight modern ones to heavier traditional pieces. The offer will be available at all PNG outlets across Maharashtra, Goa and Madhya Pradesh. NT