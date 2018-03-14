ECONOMIC SCAN

Blue Star launches new models of inverter split ACs

MUMBAI: Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major, Blue Star Limited, has set a new industry benchmark with the launch of 40 new models of highly energy-efficient 3-star and 5-starinverter split air conditioners, designed to deliver extraordinary benefits. This range promises upto 30 per cent extra cooling power resulting in powerful cooling, faster temperature pull-down and extra energy savings; extra comfort with precise temperature setting in steps of 0.1°C and 0.5°C; extra quiet performance with a ‘soundproof’ acoustic jacket for the compressor; and extra purification technology for healthier air. The array ranges from 0.75 TR to 4.5 TR across 2-star and 3-star split ACs as well as 3-star and 5-star inverter split ACs. NT

Hindustan Aeronautics IPO opens on March 16

MUMBAI: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited proposes to open on March 16, an initial public offering of equity shares 34,107,525 of face value of Rs 10 through an offer for sale by the President of India, acting through the Department of Defence Production, Government of India (the ‘selling shareholder’) for cash at a price per equity share (the ‘offer price’) (the ‘offer’). The offer comprises a net offer of 33,438,750 equity shares and an employee reservation portion of up to 668,775 equity shares. The price band has been fixed of Rs 1,215 to Rs 1,240 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 12 equity shares and in multiples of 12 equity shares thereafter. The bid/offer period will close on March 20. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. The Book Running Lead Managers to the offer are SBI Capital Markets Limited and Axis Capital Limited. NT