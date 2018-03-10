ECONOMIC SCAN

Life style shopping exhibition at Mapusa

PANAJI: Big Discount Shopping Festival, the Life Style Shopping Festival exhibition is underway opposite Bodgeshwar Temple, Mapusa and is open for public till March 11 from 11 am to 9 pm. There are lot of exclusive offers on home, office, dining tables, varieties of sofa sets, Poonam Furniture, exclusive garden furniture, air conditioner, money counting machine, Sleepwell Mattress from Home Fashion, Italian blanket, kitchenware, Gits Foods, Prestige, Powermax fitness, home furniture from Oval , aluminium ladder, door mats, Global Emporium, carpets, toys, crown, Rainbow Electronics invertors, Delmont Foods, solar heater, curtains, imported artificial flowers and vases, ladies fashion, interiors, Magic Mop etc. NT

Fern Residency opens ‘Fab Salon & Spa’

PANAJI: The Fern Residency at Miramar, announces the opening of their salon and spa ‘Fab Salon & Spa’. The beauty lounge will be debuting their aesthetic range of high quality beauty services and products under the professional guidance of senior stylist Faheem Salmani who brings years of professional experience having worked at some of the best salons and spa across India. This state of the art beauty salon and spa will feature a full regimen of spa and beauty services for those who want to look and feel dazzling under the guidance of Faheem. Fab Salon & Spa works to improve quality of life through physical and mental rejuvenation. Self-esteem and a balance of health and wellness are achieved in the Oasis of calm at Fab Salon & Spa. NT

Monginis cake expo at Margao

PANAJI: Monginis is organising cake expo is underway at Daivainya hall, Calconda, Margao and will continue until March 11, from 10 am to 10 pm.

World class three-dimensional designer cakes are being displayed during the expo. Besides there will be a fun fiesta in which a number of competitions, spot prizes, lucky draw in addition to cake making demonstration and sampling of delicious Monginis Cakes will be conducted. Entry to the event is open to all. Datta Naik, CEO of New Millennium Bakers, master franchisee for Monginis said that the consumers will be able to order these exotic cakes from the network of 70 cake shops spread all over Goa, South Maharashtra and Karnataka shortly. The state-of-art bakery at Verna has been upgraded to produce world class chocolate-based and fruit-based Gateaux and cakes for all occasions. NT