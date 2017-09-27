ECONOMIC SCAN

Mineral ore association elects office bearers

PANAJI: The Goa Mineral Ore Exporters Association (GMOEA) held its 54 annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday. The association unanimously elected its office bearers for the year 2017-19 with president Ambar A Timblo, vice president Nathan R Chowgule, honorary secretary Kishore Kumar, honorary treasurer Madhukar R Mallya. The members are Narayan R Bandekar, Radha Timblo, Suvarn Bandekar, Shauvik Mazumdar and Shivanand V Salgaocar. NT

2-day seminar on valuation of assets in Margao

PANAJI: A two-day seminar on valuation of assets will be held on October 6 to October 7 at Metropolis Hall, Hotel Nanutel, Margao. The seminar is organised by the The Institution of Valuers-Goa branch under the aegis of its parent body located in New Delhi. The Minister for Town and Country Planning (TCP) will be the chief guest during the inaugural function on October 6, from 10 am to 11 am. Retired district judge (adv) Desmond D’Costa will be the chief guest at the valedictory function on October 7, from 4 pm to 5 pm. NT

PNG Jewellers announces offers, discounts

PANAJI: PNG Jewellers is offering its customers a dazzling treat this festive season with unbelievable offers and discounts that one can’t resist. A bedazzling array of jewellery will be available at PNG Jewellers with up to a 100% discount on the making charges of diamond jewellery and up to 25% off on making charges of gold jewellery. This offer can be availed until October 31. 50 lucky customers from across all PNG Jewellers store will get a chance to meet Bollywood super star Salman Khan, these customers will be selected randomly amongst any purchase done during the offer season. There is no criterion on value of purchase to be eligible for this offer. The festive offer is valid across all 21 PNG stores in India. So rush to your nearest store and grab all the stunning pieces you have been eyeing. NT

TVS Jupiter crosses 2 mn sales mark in 4 yrs

PANAJI: TVS Motor Company, one of India’s leading two and three-wheeler manufacturer in India, Wednesday, announced that their popular scooter brand, TVS Jupiter, has clocked sales of 2 million units within 4 years of its launch. TVS Jupiter, which was launched in 2013, has stayed true to the brand’s promise of ‘Zyada ka Fayda’, winning multiple accolades over the past 4 years. In early 2016, TVS Jupiter was the fastest scooter to reach the mark of 1 million sales, doing so in a mere 30 months. The vice president (marketing) commuter motorcycles, scooters and corporate brand, TVS Motor Company Aniruddha Haldar said, “It brings us immense delight to see that TVS Jupiter is surpassing milestone after milestone since its launch.” NT

Godrej Agrovet IPO to open on Oct 4

MUMBAI: Godrej Agrovet Limited, a diversified, research and development focused agri-business company, will be launching its initial public offering which is scheduled to open on October 4, and close on October 6, with a price band of Rs 450 to Rs 460 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each of the company. The floor price is 45 times of the face value and the cap price is 46 times of the face value. The minimum bid lot is 32 equity shares and in multiples of 32 equity shares thereafter. The equity shares of Godrej Agrovet Limited is proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE Limited. The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds of the fresh issue for repayment or prepayment of working capital facilities availed by the company etc.