ECONOMIC SCAN

Deccan Fine Chemicals sets up waste collection center

PANAJI: As decided by the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, manned collection centers are being set up all over Goa so that citizens can deposit their segregated waste at these locations. In lines of the vision laid by the Chief Minister, an example in segregation has been set by putting in place a system in the Secretariat Complex at Porvorim. A waste collection center for segregated waste has been set up. All sections of the offices shall segregate their waste and shall be deposited at this collection center thereby making the disposal of waste easy. The waste collection center has been constructed under the Corporate Social Responsibility programme of Deccan Fine Chemicals Ltd. This waste collection center was inaugurated at the hands of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in the presence of Kiran Desai site head at Deccan Fine Chemicals – Santa Monica Works, Goa. NT

Siddharth Education Services to enter capital market on Sept 29

MUMBAI: Mumbai based Siddharth Education Services Ltd, a tutorial coaching services for students of professional courses, is planning to enter the capital market with a IPO of 29,52,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. Price band is Rs 30 to Rs 36 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each. The issue opens on September 29 and closes on October 5. Bids can be made for a minimum of 3000 equity shares and in multiples of 3000 equity shares thereafter. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on SME platform of BSE Ltd. Siddharth Education Services Ltd has a team of 22 faculty members. The promoter and chairman Vinay Bhagwat has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of teaching students of professional courses.