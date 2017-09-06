ECONOMIC SCAN

BoI celebrates Foundation Day today

PANAJI: Bank of India (BoI) is celebrating 112th foundation day on September 7. On this occasion, all 52 branches of BoI will be conducting customer centric activities throughout the day. Customer meetings will be held in the branches and finance will be provided to new borrowers in agriculture, Mudra, SME and retail loans including housing and vehicle finance, said officials. Recently BoI started an initiative to take the banking services to the door step of customers through its Ghar ghar datsk and Mahotsav for speedy disbursement of new loans. The zonal manager Prashant Naik said, “We feel indebted for the enormous support given by the residents of Goa. We commit ourselves to become the customer’s choice while serving clientele across Goa.” NT

Symposium on making businesses greener

PANAJI: CII Yi, Goa is organising a symposium, on ‘making businesses greener’ on September 9, at 3 pm at Kala Academy. The symposium is part of the Kalakirti ‘Goa Environment Festival starting from Friday. Yi aims to convey message to the Goan youth, entrepreneurs and next-gen businessmen that it is possible for Goa to emerge as a major player in the green revolution. The event will showcase innovative green technologies, green products, equipment, services, etc. The event will be held in sessions by prof Dipankar, professor, IIT Bombay and founder. NT

Road show for National Entrepreneurship Awards 2017

PANAJI: A road show for the National Entrepreneurship Awards 2017 will be held on September 9, at 11 am at GCCI premises. The programme is organised by GCCI Young Entrepreneurs Forum & IT Committee. The objective of the awards to encourage a culture of entrepreneurship and to recognise entrepreneurs for their outstanding efforts. NT

Capacit’e Infraprojects issue opens on Sept 13

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited, one of the fast growing construction companies focused on residential, commercial and institutional buildings, will be launching its initial public offering (IPO) which is scheduled to open on September 13, and close on September 15, with a price band of Rs 245 – Rs 250 per equity share of face value of Rs10 each of the company. The IPO comprises of a net issue aggregating up to Rs 4,000 million. Bids can be made for a minimum of 60 equity shares and in multiples of 60 equity shares thereafter. The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds of the issue for funding working capital requirements; funding purchase of capital assets (system formwork); and general corporate purposes. The equity shares of Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE.