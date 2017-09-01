ECONOMIC SCAN

Bharat Road Network IPO to open on Sept 6

MUMBAI: Bharat Road Network Limited, a Road and Highways BOT Company in India, focused on development, implementation, operation and maintenance of roads and highways projects, will be launching its initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Issue”) of upto 29,300,000 Equity Shares which is scheduled to open on September 6 and close on September 8, at price band of Rs 195 – Rs 205 per equity share of the company. The issue will constitute 34.90%, of the post issue paid-up equity share capital of the company. The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds of the issue for (i) advancing of subordinate debt in form of interest free unsecured loan to its subsidiary (Solapur Tollways Private Limited) for part financing of the project; (ii) acquisition of the subordinated debt given by SREI to three Special Purpose Vehicles ie Solapur Tollways Private Limited, Kurukshetra Expressway Private Limited and Mahakaleshwar Tollways Private Limited; and (iii) general corporate purposes. The Equity Shares of the Company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. BSE shall be the Designated Stock Exchange for the Issue.

MPCT hospital opens at Navi Mumbai

MUMBAI: Mahatma Phule Charitable Trust built up a 12 floor MPCT General Hospital (a Surana Associate) with 100 beds at Sanpada, sector number 4, Navi Mumbai. This state of the art hospital was inaugurated by chief guest Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra on August 30. The event was blessed by Jain Muni Nayapadmasagar Maharaj Saheb. Dr Prince Surana, managing trustee of Mahatma Phule Charitable Trust stated that “MPCT Hospital has most advanced PET scan of GE, which is used for diagnosis and treatment of cancer. A special inaugural scheme has been given by MPCT Hospital to carry out pet scan at Rs 10,000, which normally costs Rs 25,000. This offer is for first 6 months after inauguration since patients from all over Maharashtra can avail the benefit. There are only 9 such centers in entire Mumbai with the pet scan facility. Pet scan imagining is more safe and beneficial to patients since the scan period is reduced to half and it requires only half dose of radioactive material FDG”. He further informed that “The Hospital has also taken initiative ‘TITLI’ to treat kids from poor socio economic status across Maharashtra for cancer and would be treating 20 kids every month at zero hospital charges as a part of their CSR”. The hospital would be extending its services to all poor patients in Maharashtra and Central GOC Health Schemes, including MJPJAY scheme.