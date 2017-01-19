ECONOMIC SCAN

Malabar Gold to invest in ` 620-cr expansion

MUMBAI: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the world’s largest gold and diamond jewellery retailers, announces a major investment amounting Rs 620 crore in expansion plans of its retail network. The plan will see an addition of 24 stores in three months, from January to March period, taking the number of total outlets to 185 by the end of March 2017, up from 161 as of today. Of this, Rs 220 crore will be invested in India while Rs 400 crore will be invested in the GCC. Out of the 24 new outlets, 9 will be in the UAE, 7 in India, 5 in Saudi Arabia, 2 in Bahrain and 1 in Kuwait.

Mafatlal Industries launches latest collection of uniform fabric

MUMBAI: Mafatlal Industries Limited (MIL), the flagship company of the Arvind Mafatlal Group, has launched its latest collection of fabric for school and corporate uniforms and garments for the year 2017. It also included entire range of shirting, suiting as well as readymade which caters to the requirements of schools, corporates, hospitals, airlines, retail chains, etc.