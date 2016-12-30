ECONOMIC SCAN

IDFC Bank Aadhaar Pay goes live

PANAJI: IDFC Bank’s, Aadhaar Pay went live in Goa on Friday. A micro-ATM and the first in Goa, it has been provided to a shop owner in Porvorim. Aadhaar Pay, is a cashless solution for retailers was announced at the ‘Digi Dhan Mela’ organised in Panaji. Aadhaar Pay is developed by IDFC Bank in association with UIDAI and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It is currently the simplest way to pay as it does not require a customer to swipe debit cards, remember passwords, or download apps. Importantly, there are no transaction fees for both merchants and customers. Founder managing director and CEO, IDFC Bank Dr Rajiv Lall said, “Aadhaar Pay is a breakthrough in technology for cashless payments. People only need to have a bank account and their Aadhaar linked to it.” NT

Maggi outlet opens in Nescafe Corner at GMC

PANAJI: Kuk’s Korner’s opened its Maggi outlet in Nescafe Corner at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) wherein MLA of Panaji Sidharth Kuncalienker unveiled the same. Nestle India officials, Kerman Shroff, Sanjay Bhandari, Jinraj Adyanthaya, Satish Kumar, Abhishek Dudam and Laxmi Kunkolienkar, general manager, Nescafe Coffee Corner GMC were also present at the formal launch. Nescafe Coffee Corner is open 24×7, 365 days, keeping in mind the need of variety of good food for young medicos round the clock. NT

Reliance commissions new paraxylene

plant at Jamnagar

PANAJI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), on the birth anniversary of its founder Dhirubhai H Ambani, announced successful commissioning of the first phase of Para-xylene (PX) plant at Jamnagar, Gujarat. The plant with capacity of 2.2 MMTPA is built with state-of-the-art crystallisation technology from BP which is highly energy efficient and environment friendly. With the commissioning of this plant, RIL’s PX capacity will more than double from 2.0 MMTPA to 4.2 MMTPA. On commissioning of entire PX capacity, Reliance will be the world’s second largest PX producer with nine per cent of global PX capacity and 11 per cent share of global production. NT

GTDC introduces package tour to Tirupati

PANAJI: On the occasion of introduction of special train service from Goa to Tirupati and back, GTDC chairman and MLA Curchorem constituency Nilesh Cabral announced special packages tour for devotees of Goa and tourists to visit Darshan of Shree Balaji (Venkateshwara) at Tirumala, Tirupati. The package charges include pick up from Tirupati railway station, breakfast, AC room, tour/visit to Devasthan by AC vehicles, entry for darshan, drop at Tirupati railway station and inclusive of all taxes. GTDC has tied up with one agency at Tirupati who will make all arrangement right from pickup from the railway station and drop after the tour back to the railway station. For more details and bookings log on to www.goa-tourism .com NT