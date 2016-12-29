ECONOMIC SCAN

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches Kona Kona Cashfree

PANAJI: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak), recently launched Kona Kona Cashfree, a nationwide initiative for adoption of digital banking. The initiative is aimed at replacing cash with alternate transaction options like mobile banking, net banking, credit/debit cards, etc. To promote cash-free living at the grassroots level, Kotak has engaged Pankaj Trivedi, a professional motorcyclist for a journey across India’s ‘kona kona’ without any cash whatsoever. Trivedi is covering the Rann of Kutch, Jaisalmer, Pushkar, Agra, Varanasi, Kisli (Jabalpur), Kanha National Park, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Dandeli and will finally complete his cash-free journey by visiting Goa. Throughout the expedition, he will rely solely on digital modes of payment and plastic money. To encourage and promote cash-free transactions, Kotak is giving incentives to customers to do cash-free transactions using KayPay or Kotak Bharat. The incentives include BookMyShow vouchers, gift cards, and a Renault Kwid car. NT

Use Vodafone M-Pesa Pay to go cashless

PANAJI: Vodafone India announced the launch of Vodafone M-Pesa PAY, an easy and ready to use digital payment solution to enable merchants and retailers to receive payments from their customers without any exchange of cash. Retailers and merchants simply have to download Vodafone M-Pesa app and register for Vodafone M-Pesa PAY as a merchant. Once registered, they can notify individual customer to make the payment due. Customers just need to click on the notification and make payment digitally using their M-Pesa wallet, bank account and debit or credit card in a completely seamless, worry free and secure manner. Vodafone M-Pesa is the ideal digital wallet for everyone for it is available both as an app and also in USSD mode via short code *400# for all mobile phone subscribers to access and use. It empowers users to digitise cash, make payments for utilities, undertake transactions such as bill payment, recharges, remit to family and friends and/or withdraw cash at their convenience from nearly 1,30,000 touch points across the country.NT