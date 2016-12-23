ECONOMIC SCAN

Idea launches unlimited voice calls

PANAJI: Offering its prepaid users with best deals in mobile services, Idea Cellular, one of the leading telecom operator in Maharashtra and Goa, has launched two exciting monthly voice packs for its customers in the region. Priced at Rs 154 and Rs 348, these packs provide the customers with unlimited voice calls to anywhere in India, along with data benefits. Upon recharging with Rs 154, Idea customers will be able to make free local and STD Idea-to-Idea calls across India and get 50 MB of data. Customers with 4G handsets will get 300 MB of data in addition to voice benefit. Launching the products, Chief Operating Officer – Maharashtra and Goa, Idea Cellular Rajendra Chourasia said,” As our customers in the region get into the holiday mode, they will tend to stay better connected with their loved ones.” NT

CMM Arena extends furniture purchase scheme

PANAJI: With a view to facilitate furniture purchases, CMM Arena, one of Goa’s largest furniture and appliances retailers has started extending Bajaj Finance schemes on all its furniture categories across all the 8 showrooms in Goa. Similarly online payment (online@cmmarena.com) is made simple through easy installment schemes ranging from 6, 8,10, 12, 18 and 24 months from one of the largest finance provider Bajaj Finance with interest starting as low as 8.5% with insurance cover for the finance part. CMM Arena says, “Customers can start availing the finance scheme across all its categories such as living room, bedroom, dining, outdoor etc, immediately to add more excitement to their Christmas and New Year shopping.” NT