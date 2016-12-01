ECONOMIC SCAN

TVS Motor Company launches IRIDE

PANAJI: TVS Motor Company, announced the launch of IRIDE, an Intelligent, intuitive automobile post sales and service smartphone application to enhance the riding experience for customers. IRIDE monitors the ride parameters of the vehicle during transit which helps customers plan and improve the riding experience, while keeping them safe. Commenting on the launch of the all new customer service platform, J S Srinivasan, Vice President, Sales & Service, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor Company has always been lauded for its customer centric approach and it is our endeavour to keep improving our offerings. Designed for the tech-savvy customer, IRIDE is our next step at creating a superior experience for our customers. We are confident that they will be delighted by this initiative as it will amplify their long-term ownership experience. NT

Laurus Labs IPO to open on December 6

MUMBAI : Hyderabad based Laurus Labs Limited, a research and development driven pharmaceutical company will launch its Initial Public Offering which is scheduled to open on December 06, 2016 and close on December 08, 2016, with a price band of INR 426 – INR 428 per equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the Company. The Offer consists of fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs. 3,000 million (“Fresh Issue”) and an offer for sale of 24,107,440 Equity Shares (“Offer for Sale”) by the selling shareholders. Bid can be made for a minimum of 35 Equity Shares and in multiples of 35 Equity Shares thereafter. The Company proposes to use the net proceeds from the Fresh Issue towards pre-payment of term loans and general corporate purposes. The Equity Shares of the Company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.