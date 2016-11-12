ECONOMIC SCAN

Vodafone India intensifies 4G deployment

PANAJI: Following the successful launch of its Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G services across nine circles, Vodafone India announced that it will soon make available the world’s largest 4G network available in 2,400 towns and across 8 additional circles by March 2017. Key circles of Assam and North East, Maharashtra and Goa, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (including Chennai) and UP (W) will shortly join Mumbai, Delhi and NCR, Kolkata, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, Gujarat, UP (East) and West Bengal in offering Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G services. NT

Shoppers Stop celebrates 25 fashionable years

MUMBAI: Shoppers Stop, one of the pioneers of modern retail in India, celebrates 25 years of fashion retailing. Customer care associate and managing director, Shoppers Stop Ltd Govind Shrikhande said, “We are thrilled to celebrate our 25 years of fashion retailing in India. It has been a wonderful journey as we progressed from a single-store in Mumbai to becoming an iconic fashion retailer in India. We have witnessed the paradigm shift in consumer demand over the years, matched their evolving aspirations and consistently been a part of our customers’ journey of personal transformation.” Launched in 1991, one of the country’s leading fashion retailer introduced the Indian consumer to a world-class shopping experience from its flagship store in Andheri (Mumbai). Presenty, Shoppers Stop has 81 stores spread across 37 cities in India. NT

Reliance Entertainment invests in FunOnGo

MUMBAI: Reliance Entertainment led by Anil D Ambani announced a new venture in a Digital Media Content and Distribution company, called ‘FunOnGo Media and Entertainment LLP.’ FunOnGo is founded by Vijay Singh and Ujjwal Narayan. The company launched its first offering in the entertainment space, an Android App, called ‘Chillx’. Chillx is a complete entertainment based platform aimed at placing the power of choice in the hands of consumers. The App will give consumers choice in languages, entertainment formats, genres as well as payment mechanisms. The app is a digital entertainment departmental store that curates a mix of games, music, viral videos & clips, entertainment news, short films and full length movies. Content on Chillx is available across major Indian regional languages like Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati etc.

Goa to participate at IITF in New Delhi

PANAJI: Goa state is participating at the 36th edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF) to be held at iconic Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from November 14 to November 27. The theme of IITF for this year is Digital India. The dept of Information and Publicity is the nodal agency for this annual mega trade fair which coordinates with other participating depts such as dept of Industries, GIDC, Tourism, GTDC, Goa Handicrafts Corporation, GHRSSIDC, Info Tech Corporation of Goa (ITG), RDA, Information Technology etc. This year the Goa pavilion will be set up on a land ad measuring 201 sq mts in hall no. 12 at Pragati Maidan. The government has finalised the agency Media Promotion Pvt Ltd for the concept, design and management of Goa pavilion and allied activities at the trade fair. NT

GSCU announces cooperative week from Nov 14 to Nov 20

PANAJI: Co-operative week will be observed in Goa from November 14 to November 20, the Goa State Co-operative Union (GSCU) announced on Friday. Ramchandra Mule, chairman, GSCU, said that the week- long celebrations will be inaugurated by Mahadev Naik, minister for co-operation. Vaman Prabhu, editor, Goa Doot, will preside over the inauguration function on November 14. Other events lined up during the week are workshops of skill and entrepreneurship development through cooperatives, technology adaption’s, etc., at different venues. The concluding function will be presided by South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar, and secretary for co-operation Padma Jaiswal as a special invitee. NT