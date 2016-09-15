ECONOMIC SCAN

GreenSignal Bio Pharma gets SEBI nod for IPO

CHENNAI: GreenSignal Bio Pharma Limited (GSBPL) has received market regulator SEBI’s approval for its proposed Initial Public Offering – offer for sale on September 9. The public offering comprises 1,45,79,560 equity shares of GSBPL representing 38% of its equity share capital for cash through an offer for sale by the selling shareholders through the book building process. GSBPL manufactures BCG vaccine against tuberculosis for new born children and is one of the four companies worldwide who have been WHO-prequalified to supply BCG vaccines to UNICEF.

Volvo launches hybrid SUV XC90 T8 Excellence

NEW DELHI: Volvo Auto India launched the first plug-in hybrid SUV, the XC90 T8 Excellence, priced at Rs 1.25 crore, ex-showroom Delhi. “The XC90 T8 Excellence sets industry benchmarks for environment friendly efficiency and emissions while enveloping customers in first-class Swedish luxury. It is not only a segment-first but India’s first plug-in hybrid SUV and we see a lot of interest from our more affluent customers, who prefer to experience ‘responsible’ luxury,” said Tom von Bonsdorff, managing director, Volvo Auto India.

GJF launches mobile app for gems, jewellery industry

MUMBAI: All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) has gone live with its mobile app on Android and IOS platforms for benefit of its members and trade at large. With its members directory integrated in the app, wherein members can access the entire database of GJF members that would enable them to connect, network and grow their business. The app also features information about the organisation, various activities undertaken by the federation such as PMI, NJA, Labham, Abhushanam and GJF fashion night.

Bajaj commences search for 1971 war heroes of INS Vikrant

PANAJI: Bajaj Auto’s ‘V’, made from the metal of the invincible INS Vikrant has launched “Mission Vikrant 1971” to search for the 1,300 officers and sailors that served on India’s first iconic aircraft carrier during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Mission Vikrant 1971, is a digital initiative to identify and share details of these war heroes that served on the INS Vikrant and preserve their stories for posterity. Bajaj V through a dedicated micro-site – http://www.bajajauto.com/v/mission71/ invites entries from friends, families and well-wishers of 1971 INS Vikrant war veterans. NT

Birla Sun Life launches mobile app

PANAJI: Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Limited, a part of Aditya Birla Financial Services Group and investment manager for Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (BSLMF), announced the launch of FinGo Partner – a distributor centric mobile application. The app is a smart business solution which empowers distributors by simplifying processes critical to their business. It helps them track, service customers, and grow their business while providing them instant access to valuable business information. NT