ECONOMIC SCAN

Green building event at Mumbai begins on Oct 5

MUMBAI: Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), part of CII will be hosting the 14th annual edition of IGBC’s ‘Green Building Congress 2016’ from October 5 to October 18 at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. The event is meant for stakeholders of construction industry and will have experts on green building as speakers. Over 2,000 delegates from the construction industry including- architects, engineers, planners, builders and developers, contractors, consultants, etc are expected to attend the Congress. While 150 exhibitors are expected to showcase their green products/ technologies to anticipated 10,000 visitors.

Plastindia 2018 in Gujarat

MUMBAI: Plastindia Foundation will hold its 10th ‘Plastindia 2018’ – International Plastics exhibition, conference and convention from February 7 to February 12, 2018 at Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad. The event will be spread over 125,000 square metres of gross area in 15 state-of-the-art halls. Around 2,000 companies including 600 companies from across 40 countries are schedule to display their products, technologies and innovations in the convention. The event will showcase the increasing usage of plastics in growth sectors such as automobiles, agriculture, infrastructure, packaging, consumer durables, IT and telecom, new and renewable energy and healthcare and it shall provide unlimited opportunities for all who are looking at growth avenues. Moreover, the event for the first time will feature ‘exclusive pavilions’ for the new and emerging sectors that are going to redefine the future of plastics. The sectors in focus are sports, plastic composite, 3D printing, robotics, etc.

Solar rooftop photovoltaic energy seminar on Sep 21

PANAJI: Greenfield Technologies is organising a half-day seminar on ‘solar rooftop photovoltaic energy’ on September 21 from 3 p.m to 6 p.m at Hotel Palacio de Goa, Panaji. This seminar will be conducted by Yogesh Naik, who is an expert in the solar energy field. Naik has been involved in the design, planning and execution of many major solar thermal and solar PV projects across Western India ranging from several kW to MW. The PV scene in Goa is nascent as of now, picking up slowly but steadily. One of the major aim of the seminar is sensitisation of local entities regarding ground-level details of solar rooftop projects, especially the techno-commercial and implementation part of it. The seminar needs prior registration and payment of fee for participation. NT