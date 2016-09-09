ECONOMIC SCAN

Audi launches all-new A4

PANAJI: German luxury car manufacturer Audi, launched the all-new Audi A4 in India. The A4 is lighter by 95 kilograms than its predecessor and sets the benchmark in its segment. It is priced Rs 38.1 lakh, ex-showroom New Delhi and Maharashtra. “The all-new Audi A4 is a fascinating synthesis of technology and aesthetics. It is light weight and more powerful and is more than just a car. The Audi A4 has been a leader across the world and the all-new Audi A4 is even more attractive,” said Joe King, Head, Audi India. The Audi A4 has fully digital dashboard with virtual cockpit where every information is directly in front of the driver- from navigation arrows to dynamic animations and infotainment features. NT

GMA bags national award

PANAJI: The All India Management Association (AIMA) and KPMG unanimously selected Goa Management Association as the best management associations in India. Award presentation is the AIMA national convention, Delhi on September 22 2016. “The award is prestigious and great boost for the Goa chapter,” said Kumar Pillai, president, GMA. NT

FujiFilm launches ‘Vybrant 1800’ – Eco Solvent Printer

PANAJI: Mumbai based Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd., launched its first ever made in India Eco Solvent Printer – Vybrant 1800. The wide format eco solvent printer is driven by patent FujiFilm technology and has been specifically designed to provide high quality with affordable costs. It is a more value for money proposition which the Indian customers always wants. The latest product targets indoor and outdoor signage and branding applications market. NT

ZOOM, Philips launch Season 3 TGIF show

MUMBAI: ZOOM, the Bollywood and lifestyle channel of Times Network, in partnership with Philips announced the launch of the third season of their show, ‘Thank God it’s Fryday’, at an event held in Mumbai. The popular series that combines food and fun has celebrity chef Ranveer Brar and actress Prachi Desai on board. The TGIF Express that will travel across 8 cities namely Mumbai, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurgaon, Varanasi, Kolkata, Vadodara and Indore to discover the treasured recipes from across country.

Ryan Group celebrates Guinness World Records in charity

MUMBAI: Ryan International Group of Institutions was recently recognised for its efforts for charity by Guinness World records. The Group’s school in Sharjah received this accolade for participating in the world’s largest charity donation for the poor. Students collected over 295,122 items of clothing for donation. The Guinness World Records officially congratulated the Ryan School and presented the Certificate of Recognition at Burj Khalifa in Dubai.