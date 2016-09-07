ECONOMIC SCAN

Honda unveils special edition CB Hornet 160R

PANAJI: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) unveiled its special edition of Street Naked Sports Bike- CB Hornet 160R on Wednesday. The bike is available at Goa dealerships, said company sources. The CB Hornet 160R is powered by 163 cc engine and equipped with a counter balancer to reduce vibrations produced from the engine. It is designed specially to deliver good low end torque. The latest launch is been appreciated by the young motorcycle enthusiasts, said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice- president, sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. NT

Tata Motors bags orders for over 5,000 buses

PANAJI: Tata Motors announced having received orders of over 5,000 buses from 25 State/City Transport Undertakings across the country. This represents a healthy growth of over 80% plus compared to last year in the order book position for Tata Motors. The big surge in STU (State Transport Undertakings) buying across, is being witnessed after a gap of nearly four years, indicating renewed focus of various State Governments/City Transport providers on public transport. The orders from various STU/City Transport providers represents a noticeable shift towards adopting new technology, safety, comfort features and connected IT enabled buses. Tata Motors will also support these STU’s to make certain the technology benefits are rapidly realized. Over 1500 of the ordered buses will be fully built and integrated with these features, at Tata Motors JV manufacturing facility at Tata Marcopolo (Dharwad & Lucknow) and ACGL Goa. NT

EDC makes CSR contribution to schools

PANAJI: EDC Limited as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity continues to make contribution in the field of Education and has recently made CSR contribution to the following schools for purchase of various equipments and furniture. Our Lady of the Rosary High School, Dona Paula. Rs 64,200.00 for purchase of two LCD Projectors, and Wall Mounted Projector Screen. Don Bosco Primary School, Alto Dabolim. Rs 1,00,000.00 for purchase of 20 nos desks and benches and 4 cupboards. Dayanand Arya High School, Neura Rs 2,52,000.00 for purchase of 10 KVA Online UPS with 20 nos. SMF batteries. Sidharth Kuncalienker, Hon. MLA and Chairman EDC Limited, handed over the cheques to the three schools in the presence of Arvind Ghatkar, Managing Director and Shri Pradip Borkar, CSR officer. NT