ECONOMIC SCAN

Goa Association of Realtors members attend convention

PANAJI: The 8th Annual National Association of Realtors, NAR-INDIA Convention was held on the 13th & 14th of August at the Pullman Aerocity, New Delhi. A 25 member delegation of the Goa Association of Realtors (GAR) which is an organisation of professional realtors from Goa engaged in the business of real estate consultancy and brokerage, participated at this mega realty event. The Goa Association of Realtors (GAR) is a member of NAR-INDIA. The convention was a huge success, which saw the participation of 1100 plus delegates from across the country and 100 plus international delegates from 29 countries. NT

TVS Himalayan Highs Season 2 Enters India Book of Records

PANAJI: TVS Motor Company announced the successful completion of Himalayan Highs Season 2 with 11 women riders from across India riding to the world’s highest motorable road – Khardung La on TVS Scooty Zest 110. Led by Anam Hashim, the solo rider of Himalayan Highs Season 1, the entourage earned themselves a place in India Book of Records for being the first group of women riders to conquer Khardung La on a 110cc scooter. Flagged off on August 11 from Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), the Season 2 concluded on August 21 when the women riders successfully scaled 18,340 feet to reach Khardung La. The 10 riders who accompanied Anam on this epic ride were Megha Chakraborty (Bilaspur), Kainoor Mistry (Mumbai), Roshni Somkuwar (Nagpur), Garima Kapoor (Lucknow), Ebronah Dorothy (Chennai), Pallavi Fauzdar (Delhi), Antara Pal (Bengaluru), Trupti Sarmalkar (Mumbai), Surbhi Tiwari (Bengaluru) and Shruthi Naidu (Bengaluru). NT

Ganesh Shoppers Rush at Goa Shopping Exhibition

PANAJI: Goa Shopping, the Life Style Shopping Exhibition opened at Aguiar Ground, Ponda has witnessed huge crowd for the past 2 days. There are lot of new stalls in the exhibition with products like different kinds of Furniture, and for the First Time around 40 types of Sofa’s from Italia Company Furniture offering 50% discount, Shikha Mixer & Grinders, PowerMax Fitness Equipment, Mobilia Classic Furniture, Idenver Alluminium Ladder, Rahul Kitchen Appliances, Toys, Singer Machines, Gits Food Products, Shanti Aquariums & Birds, Garden Equipments, Tower Fan, Magic Mop, Rainbow Electronics, Massage Chair, Shoes, Imran Carpets, Oval Furniture, Solar Water Heaters, Imported Jewellery, Zatpat Sofa cum beds, Juicers, Pest Control, Prestige Home Appliances, Ladies Dress, Men’s & Kids wear, and Lots of Products. and Lots more. The exhibition is open to the Public from 10.30 a.m. To 9.00 p.m. till September 4. NT