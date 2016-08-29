ECONOMIC SCAN

Café Real wins first place in special Mention

PANAJI: Café Real has won first place in special Mention – maximum online votes category and place three in International Vegetarian Restaurant Category in Goan Chief Awards 2016 of Francis Xavier presented by American Garden. The Awards Ceremony was conducted at Park Hyatt Goa. Café Real is ISO certified and is well known for its Quality Standard. Goans Relish delicious Puri Bhaji, Samosas, Special Tea, Traditional Milk Cold drink and Jeera Pani at Café Real on regular basis. Café Real is also a meeting point of the people due to its friendly ambience. NT

LIC’s week-long diamond jubilee celebrations

PANAJI: LIC in Goa will celebrate 60th anniversary insurance week from September 1-7. According to a press release this being the diamond jubilee year, the insurance week will be celebrated in a big way. Inaugural ceremony will be held at LIC’s divisional office, Patto with U V Bakre, president, Goa State Redressal Commission as the chief guest. During the week many initiatives such as additional help desks for customers in the branch offices, special drive for creating awareness of insurance in rural areas, customers’ meet, essay/drawing-painting/elocution/quiz competitions for school and college students have been planned. NT