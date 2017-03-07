Wednesday , 8 March 2017
TRENDING NOW
ECI unlikely to scrap postal ballot voting 
CEO Kunal, North Goa collector Neela Mohanan  and South Goa collector Swapnil Naik attend a meeting with representatives of political parties at Altihno on Tuesday

ECI unlikely to scrap postal ballot voting 

Posted by: nt March 8, 2017 in Goa News

 

PANAJI: The Election Commission of India is unlikely to scrap the postal ballot voting being held as part of  the assembly elections in the state, as the issue has been  discussed at the eleventh hour.

This strong indication has emerged after  chief electoral officer Kunal on Tuesday held  a  crucial meeting with  all political parties.

A  report on the deliberations has been sent to the ECI.

The meeting, which  was held in the conference hall of the CEO at Altinho,  discussed various irritants as regards  the controversial postal ballot voting – the  special camp held, the use of  facilitation centres and  the alleged leakage of serial number of postal ballots.

Representatives of some political parties demanded scrapping of the ongoing postal ballot voting, suggesting that the present system be  replaced by polling through EVMs  in future.

The meeting also deliberated on the enfranchisement of Army personnel in Navelim, Ponda, Panaji and Vasco constituencies and the row over VVPAT slips.

NCP’s Goa unit spokesperson Avinash Bhosle said  that he impressed upon the poll panel  to scrap  the postal ballot voting and replace it  with voting through EVMs for this election. Bhosle also spoke about the alleged leakage of marked copy of the electoral roll to certain political parties, while   Floriano Lobo of the Goa Suraj Party expressed  concerns over the secrecy of  serial numbers of postal ballots.

Rubbishing the charge, the CEO maintained that there was no question of serial numbers of postal ballots getting disclosed as  all steps were being taken as per ECI guidelines.

Kunal  asked Bhosle to state specifically  any instances of leakage of marked copy of the electoral roll,  assuring  that all returning officers  would be asked to report on the same.

On the postal ballot casting at facilitation centres, district electoral officer, North, Neela Mohanan said  that all ECI guidelines were followed and all candidates were intimated in writing regarding the date and timing.

Drop boxes were sealed after sorting in the presence of candidates and a general observer, she  said.

Dilip Prabhudesai of the Goa Forward Party claimed that no such intimation was given to candidates in Margao and Fatorda constituencies. At this,   the CEO directed  DEO, South, Swapnil Naik to conduct an enquiry on the matter and report within 24 hours.

The commission has directed that the drop boxes should be opened the previous evening of the  vote counting day.

Postal ballots would be sorted out and drop boxes would be taken to the counting centres; this has duly been intimated to the candidates.

On the GFP’s allegation that the drop boxes have already been unsealed  by the returning officers  in Margao and Fatorda, Kunal directed Naik to conduct an enquiry and submit a report in 24 hours.

The  CEO cleared the air on the contentious special camp for postal ballots held on February 18,  claiming that there was no deviation from the ECI guidelines.

Kunal refrained  from making a comment on the controversial enfranchisement of Army personnel, which was raised by Congress leader Altinho Gomes and Inacio Vaz of the GSP,   as the matter has been sub judice.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of Maharashtrwadi Gomantak Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Goa Vikas Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com