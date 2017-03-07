ECI unlikely to scrap postal ballot voting 

PANAJI: The Election Commission of India is unlikely to scrap the postal ballot voting being held as part of the assembly elections in the state, as the issue has been discussed at the eleventh hour.

This strong indication has emerged after chief electoral officer Kunal on Tuesday held a crucial meeting with all political parties.

A report on the deliberations has been sent to the ECI.

The meeting, which was held in the conference hall of the CEO at Altinho, discussed various irritants as regards the controversial postal ballot voting – the special camp held, the use of facilitation centres and the alleged leakage of serial number of postal ballots.

Representatives of some political parties demanded scrapping of the ongoing postal ballot voting, suggesting that the present system be replaced by polling through EVMs in future.

The meeting also deliberated on the enfranchisement of Army personnel in Navelim, Ponda, Panaji and Vasco constituencies and the row over VVPAT slips.

NCP’s Goa unit spokesperson Avinash Bhosle said that he impressed upon the poll panel to scrap the postal ballot voting and replace it with voting through EVMs for this election. Bhosle also spoke about the alleged leakage of marked copy of the electoral roll to certain political parties, while Floriano Lobo of the Goa Suraj Party expressed concerns over the secrecy of serial numbers of postal ballots.

Rubbishing the charge, the CEO maintained that there was no question of serial numbers of postal ballots getting disclosed as all steps were being taken as per ECI guidelines.

Kunal asked Bhosle to state specifically any instances of leakage of marked copy of the electoral roll, assuring that all returning officers would be asked to report on the same.

On the postal ballot casting at facilitation centres, district electoral officer, North, Neela Mohanan said that all ECI guidelines were followed and all candidates were intimated in writing regarding the date and timing.

Drop boxes were sealed after sorting in the presence of candidates and a general observer, she said.

Dilip Prabhudesai of the Goa Forward Party claimed that no such intimation was given to candidates in Margao and Fatorda constituencies. At this, the CEO directed DEO, South, Swapnil Naik to conduct an enquiry on the matter and report within 24 hours.

The commission has directed that the drop boxes should be opened the previous evening of the vote counting day.

Postal ballots would be sorted out and drop boxes would be taken to the counting centres; this has duly been intimated to the candidates.

On the GFP’s allegation that the drop boxes have already been unsealed by the returning officers in Margao and Fatorda, Kunal directed Naik to conduct an enquiry and submit a report in 24 hours.

The CEO cleared the air on the contentious special camp for postal ballots held on February 18, claiming that there was no deviation from the ECI guidelines.

Kunal refrained from making a comment on the controversial enfranchisement of Army personnel, which was raised by Congress leader Altinho Gomes and Inacio Vaz of the GSP, as the matter has been sub judice.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of Maharashtrwadi Gomantak Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Goa Vikas Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena.