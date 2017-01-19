ECI officials’ arrival from today

PANAJI: Officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI) will start arriving in Goa from January 20 onwards to evaluate the election machinery in the state.

Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha will arrive on January 20 with Director General Nikhil Kumar, Goa in-charge Sumit Mukherjee and Director General (expenditure) Dilip Sharma. The officials will review poll preparedness in the state. Chief Election Commissioner (CEO) Dr Nasim Zaidi is expected to arrive in the state on a day’s visit on January 21, along with election commissioners Anchal Kumar Joti and Om Prakash Rawat. They will review the law and order situation in consultation with the district authorities and police.

The CEO will hold meetings with the two district Collectors of north and south Goa, police, chief secretary and Director General of Police. He will also have internal meetings with leaders of recognised political parties in the state – BJP, Congress, MGP and NCP.

With barely a fortnight to go for the assembly election, the state office of the Election Commission is fully geared to hold the polls. Electoral rolls have been updated and the last date for filing nomination papers by contestants ended on January 18.

So far, a total of 405 candidates have filed nomination papers for 40 constituencies. However, the actual number of candidates is expected to be much lower because several candidates have filed multiple nomination papers, while some are dummy candidates. Scrutiny of the nomination papers was completed on Thursday but the scrutinised report is yet to be made public. Candidates have two days to withdraw their nomination.

The assembly elections are scheduled to be held on February 4 and results will be declared on March 11. The counting of votes will take place at the Bal Bhavan where the vote storage boxes will also be placed.