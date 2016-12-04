ECI directives for facilities to persons with disabilities

NT NETWORK

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued directives for ensuring adequate and quality facilitation of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to ensure their constructive participation in the election process.

The directives comprises of PwDs in each polling station should be identified by BLOs and its record should be kept in the database and also as a category wise separate list. The names of PwD should be mapped and the list be made available to the BLOs.

Elaborate instructions on PwD should be prepared by ECI and the same should be displayed outside the polling station; voter guide, voter slips and voter ID cards (EPIC) of visually impaired electors should be prepared in braille wherever possible.

The department of social justice should be approached for fulfilling the requirements of wheel chairs for PwD voters; neutral youth volunteers should be roped into for facilitation of PWD voters, says the press release.

The directives further said that there should be proper voters guide for PwD voters especially catering to their needs.

Assured Minimum Facility (AMF) would be ensured for PwD voters at each and every polling station.

Other facilities according to the needs of the PwD such as proper toilets, tactile signage outside the polling stations and voters guide in braille for the visually impaired voters to be made available.

PwD to be informed in advance about polling stations where facility of online booking for wheel chairs is available.