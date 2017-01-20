EC to focus on low voter turnout areas

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In a bid to improve the polling percentage in low voter turnout constituencies in the state, the focus will be on Goan youth, said additional chief electoral officer N S Navti on Friday.

Navti said that the youth will especially be targeted in constituencies such as Velim, Benaulim, Curtorim, Dabolim and Vasco where the polling percentage averaged 75.6 per cent against the state average of 81.7 per cent during the previous assembly election.

The state election icons will recharge their campaign from Monday, January 23, onwards and they will also target youth, said Navti.

During assembly election 2012, Goa achieved a record 81.7 voting percentage. Interior constituencies like Poriem had witnessed 90.1 per cent voter turnout, Valpoi (89 per cent), Sanvordem (88.8 per cent), while Bicholim, Mandrem, Mayem, Marcaim and Canacona had witnessed robust voting of over 87 per cent. Most of it was led by youth, with 94 per cent of the incremental increase in polling being on account of young, first-time voters, according to the office of the state election commission. Cities like Panaji and Margao had witnessed a relatively lower voter turnout averaging 78 per cent.

Through rallies, special meetings in colleges, exhibitions, youth will be motivated to vote in large numbers, said Navti, speaking to this daily. He said that the state election icons will be told to seek out youth voters in low-voting constituencies.

There are six state icons, along with singer Hema Sardesai as the special state icon, who are mostly campaigning on FM Radio, social media etc. The campaign is focused on looking at Goa as a whole without making special efforts to look at constituencies where the voting percentage has been low. “We are loaded with work and lack the machinery to address individual constituencies,” said Navti. He, however, said that, henceforth, “from next week, we will be looking at low-voting constituencies.”

Election officers are visiting colleges to promote voting. A street play

ompetition between different colleges will be held at the Kala Academy on January 22. The state election commission has roped in the NSS and Nehru Yuvak Kendra in colleges. The state election commission office will also be screening short films on ethical voting. All these measures are being taken to encourage voters to come out and vote during the upcoming election and retain Goa’s top place.