EC restricts release of drug offenders on parole

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Secretaries of all states including Goa putting a restriction on release of drug offenders on parole during the election period.

The poll panel has informed the states that the model code of conduct shall apply in cases of release of convicts on parole.

“If the state government considers that release of any convict on parole is absolutely essential for certain compelling reasons, it shall consult the Chief Electoral Officer concerned before granting parole,” states the letter written by the ECI addressed to the Chief Secretary of all states including Union Territories. The same has been uploaded on the official website of ECI.

“If any such person is found indulging in any objectionable activity, his parole should be canceled forthwith. The District Election Officers shall also apprise the observers of the constituencies concerned about the release of convicts on parole,” the letter reads further.

The ECI has said that parole should be given in the cases of extreme emergency and it should be ensured that they do not indulge in any election-related activity adding further that the releasing of the drug offenders on parole should be strictly prohibited.

However, if the grant of parole to such offenders becomes necessary for certain reasons, then advance intimation shall be given to police and drug law enforcement agencies including Narcotics Control Bureau zonal units so that a watch on their activities may be kept by the particular agency.