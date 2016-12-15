Eat to beat menopausal blues

Rohini Diniz

With the onset of menopause, blood cholesterol levels are likely to elevate and are an important risk factor for the development of heart disease. Foods such as oats, barley flaxseeds, methi seeds and garlic contain soluble fibre and other specific substances that have cholesterol lowering properties and should be included in the diet.

In younger women oestrogen helps deposit calcium in the bones, but as the oestrogen levels drop with menopause, deposition of calcium in the bone decreases and the rate of loss of calcium from the bones increases. Therefore menopausal and postmenopausal women should eat at least three servings of calcium rich foods every day and avoid excessive intake of salt, colas, caffeine, red meats and foods rich in phytates, oxalates and tannic acid as they inhibit the absorption of calcium. Foods rich in calcium include nachni or ragi, bengal gram or chana, horse gram or kuleeth, moth bean or matki, kidney beans or rajma, soyabean, black gram or urad, almonds, sesame or til seeds, niger seeds (karlya), amaranth or rajgira seeds, milk and milk products, dry prawns, small fish with the bones, mackerel, black pomfret, green leafy vegetables, coconut palm jaggery or madachem godd.

Calcium needs vitamin D for its absorption and hence it is very important that menopausal and post menopausal women get adequate exposure to the sun everyday for about 10-15 minutes to ensure that the body builds up adequate stores of vitamin D. Dietary sources of vitamin D include milk and milk products, eggs and fish liver oil.

Apart from calcium, boron proves to be helpful in preventing osteoporosis as it markedly reduces the urinary excretion of calcium and magnesium. Studies have shown that post-menopausal women, subsiding on low boron diet have increased calcium loss and demineralisation. Boron has also been found to raise the oestrogen levels in the body. Foods high in boron include apples, pears, peaches, almonds, honey, peas, beans, lentils and peanuts.

Increased intake of magnesium helps relieving menopausal symptoms such as palpitations, hot flushes, irritability, hyperactivity, insomnia and anxiety. Magnesium is present in a wide variety of foods. Foods rich in magnesium include dark green, leafy vegetables, nuts, seeds, pulses, legumes, soy, whole grain cereals, millets and fish. To support good bone health, it is recommended to maintain calcium: magnesium ratio of 2:1, since high calcium: magnesium ratio interferes with magnesium absorption.

Even though the iron requirements in post-menopausal women are not as high as those of women in the reproductive age group, it is still important to include a variety of iron rich foods in the diet especially if one experiences heavy bleeding during peri-menopause to prevent anaemia.

Enriching the diet with vitamin C rich foods not only helps absorb dietary iron, but is also known to favour bone synthesis and lessen hot flushes of menopause. The best way to get enough vitamin C is through foods rather than from supplements. All fresh fruits and vegetables contain varying amounts of vitamin C but rich sources include amla (Indian Gooseberry), guava, cashew apple, green leafy vegetables, yellow orange fruits and vegetables, citrus fruits kiwi fruit, strawberries, tomatoes, green chilli and capsicum.

Bioflavonoids found in citrus fruits along with vitamin C give relief from night time leg cramps, bruises, and spontaneous nose bleeding in menopausal women. Usually oestrogen prevents excessive vasodilation and maintains the capillary tone. Menopause reduces this capillary tone and bioflavonoids help restore the endothelium to its normal structure and reduce hot flushes and vasodilatation as well.

Among the vitamins, both vitamin A and beta-carotene help reduce unpleasant symptoms of vaginal dryness. Foods rich in vitamin A include milk and milk products, butter, ghee, egg yolk, liver and fish liver oils. While foods rich in beta carotene include dark green leafy vegetables, yellow orange fruits and vegetables such as papaya, mango, muskmelon (chibod), red sweet potato (kandga), carrot, tomato, red palm oil, spirulina and cow’s milk.

The B vitamins are very widely distributed in foods, have a role in energy metabolism and are also important for memory function. Getting enough B vitamins is important as menopause is associated with the loss of memory power.

Foods like, banana, pineapple, plum, nuts, milk, cheese, etc, contain the amino acid tryptophan and help reduce depression and insomnia associated with hormonal fluctuations. Tryptophan is the precursor to the neurotransmitter serotonin – the feel good substance in our brain which helps control appetite, body temperature, libido, moods and prevents depression.

Bananas, watermelon, muskmelon, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes and fish contain vitamin B-6 that is involved in the synthesis of neurotransmitters, serotonin, GABA and norepinephrine that in turn help determine the mental state of an individual and help alleviate mood swings.

To be continued . . .

